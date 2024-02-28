Tokyo stocks open flat as optimism offset by selling to lock in gains

Economy

Tokyo stocks opened nearly flat Wednesday, as buying on continued high expectations for Japanese equities was offset by selling to lock in gains after the Nikkei index’s recent all-time highs.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 38.63 points, or 0.10 percent, from Tuesday to 39,200.89. The broader Topix index was down 1.24 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,677.22.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by miscellaneous product, retail and wholesale trade shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 150.50-51 yen compared with 150.44-54 yen in New Yor...

Kyodo News

