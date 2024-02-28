URGENT: Japan PM Kishida intends to attend Diet panel on funds scandal
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that he intends to attend a parliamentary hearing on a political funds scandal that has rocked his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
The House of Representatives political ethics committee was due to convene for two days from Wednesday, but its opening has been delayed as the ruling and opposition parties remain at odds over whether its hearings should be fully open to the media.