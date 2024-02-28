Baseball: Ohtani homers in spring debut with Dodgers

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani, playing in his first exhibition game as a Los Angeles Dodger, homered in three at-bats Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

“I was happy with both how it felt and my own strength,” said Ohtani, who led the American League last season with 44 home runs before having season-ending elbow surgery in September.

Ohtani, who will be unable to pitch this season, struck out looking and grounded into a double play before blasting a home run at Camelback Ranch, the spring training facility the Dodgers share with the White Sox outside Phoenix.

“I wanted to swing at pitches that were good ...