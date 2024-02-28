Football: Brighton's Mitoma out for season with back trouble

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Kaoru Mitoma is expected to miss "two to three months," essentially the remainder of the Premier League season, with a back injury, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi revealed Tuesday. "It's a bad, bad situation," De Zerbi said as he listed a string of injuries to his squad at a press conference. "I think we lost Mitoma until the end of the season. It's a back injury, an important problem." Mitoma's lower back trouble will also rule him out of Japan's second-round World Cup qualifying games in March. He has scored three goals in 19 games this term for Brighton. "I've been deali...