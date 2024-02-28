Football: Brighton's Mitoma out for season with back trouble

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Japan midfielder Kaoru Mitoma is expected to miss "two to three months," essentially the remainder of the Premier League season, with a back injury, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi revealed Tuesday. "It's a bad, bad situation," De Zerbi said as he listed a string of injuries to his squad at a press conference. "I think we lost Mitoma until the end of the season. It's a back injury, an important problem." Mitoma's lower back trouble will also rule him out of Japan's second-round World Cup qualifying games in March. He has scored three goals in 19 games this term for Brighton. "I've been deali...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer