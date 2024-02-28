Tokyo stocks lower in morning as gains locked in after recent highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks edged lower Wednesday morning, pulled down by moves to lock in gains after the Nikkei index notched all-time highs for the past three consecutive trading days.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 47.53 points, or 0.12 percent, from Tuesday to 39,191.99. The broader Topix index was down 5.89 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,672.57.

The U.S. dollar was capped in the lower 150 yen range as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of U.S. personal consumption expenditure data for January due out Thursday.

At noon, the U.S. dollar fetched 150.46-47 yen compared with 150.44-54 yen in New Yo...