Nissan plans self-driving mobility service in Japan from FY 2027

Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday it plans to offer mobility services using Level 4 self-driving vehicles from fiscal 2027 in Japan, including rural areas where providing financially sustainable public transportation is becoming increasingly difficult.

The Japanese automaker will begin a trial service in Yokohama, where the company is based, during the fiscal year from April and expand it in stages using 20 or so vehicles before the start of commercial services, it said.

In the trials, Nissan will use Serena minivans equipped with self-driving technologies, with a driver aboard to respond to any...