Toyota logs 1st Japan sales fall in 13 months on Daihatsu scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its domestic sales for January fell for the first time in 13 months as a data-rigging scandal at its small-car unit Daihatsu Motor Co. led to a production halt of some Toyota brand cars the unit made.

The number of cars Toyota sold in Japan slipped 13.7 percent from a year earlier to 112,425 units as the supply of cars the automaker commissions Daihatsu to make dwindled, Toyota said.

Its sales outside of Japan rose 15.9 percent to 672,102 cars, helped by robust demand in North America, pushing its worldwide sales up 10.5 percent to 784,527 units. Both figures ...