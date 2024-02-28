Ghibli Park unveils new “Valley of Witches” area, to open in March

Newsfrom Japan

A theme park in central Japan featuring the films of Studio Ghibli on Wednesday unveiled its latest attraction based on the animations “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “Kiki’s Delivery Service.”

The “Valley of Witches” section of Ghibli Park, located within the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, will open to the public on March 16, becoming the theme park’s largest area.

Visitors will be able to purchase baked goods, including cannoli, at a replica of the bakery that protagonist Kiki, from her namesake film, works at. They will also get to venture inside Howl’s castle,...