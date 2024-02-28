S. Korea fertility rate hits fresh low in 2023 at 0.72

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea’s total fertility rate marked another record low of 0.72 in 2023, government data showed on Wednesday, as the only member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development with a rate below 1 continues to tackle a fast decline in the number of babies born.

According to the data from government agency Statistics Korea, the total fertility rate, or the average number of children a woman would have in her lifetime, was lower than the previous year’s 0.78. The number was far below 2.1 children per woman, which is needed to maintain a population at its current level.

