Tokyo stocks snap 3-day rally as gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks snapped a three-day winning streak Wednesday as investors locked in gains after the Nikkei index’s recent all-time highs, with caution also taking hold ahead of U.S. economic data.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 31.49 points, or 0.08 percent, from Tuesday at 39,208.03. The broader Topix index finished 3.51 points, or 0.13 percent, lower at 2,674.95.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by miscellaneous product, marine transportation and rubber product shares.

The U.S. dollar traded in a narrow range around the mid-150 yen zone as a wait-and-see mood prev...