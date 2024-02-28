Football: Luton's Hashioka debuts amid FA Cup onslaught by Man City

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Samurai Blue defender Daiki Hashioka faced a trial by fire in his debut for English side Luton Town on Tuesday, coming off the bench in a 6-2 loss to holders Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Norwegian star Erling Haaland had already bagged five goals to put the visitors up 5-2 by the time Hashioka entered in the 62nd minute at Kenilworth Road. Despite long odds of a comeback for his team, the 24-year-old right-back made strong contributions both in attack and defense, including efforts to help contain the rampaging Haaland. "He's someone I'd only seen on TV until now, but when...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer