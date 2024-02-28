Football: Luton's Hashioka debuts amid FA Cup onslaught by Man City

Newsfrom Japan

Samurai Blue defender Daiki Hashioka faced a trial by fire in his debut for English side Luton Town on Tuesday, coming off the bench in a 6-2 loss to holders Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Norwegian star Erling Haaland had already bagged five goals to put the visitors up 5-2 by the time Hashioka entered in the 62nd minute at Kenilworth Road. Despite long odds of a comeback for his team, the 24-year-old right-back made strong contributions both in attack and defense, including efforts to help contain the rampaging Haaland. "He's someone I'd only seen on TV until now, but when...