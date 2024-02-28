Japan PM mulls visiting North Carolina during state visit to U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting North Carolina when he visits the United States in April, a government source said Wednesday, with Toyota Motor Corp. constructing its new battery plant there.

The prospective visit to the southeastern state appears aimed at showcasing Toyota’s contribution to job creation and investment in the United States, should Donald Trump, who has criticized the U.S. trade deficit with Japan, be reelected as president in November.

Kishida, who took office in October 2021, is arranging a state visit to the United States for six days from April...