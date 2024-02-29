Tokyo stocks open lower on weak tech shares, Wall St. losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, weighed down by selling of technology shares after their U.S. counterparts dropped overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 315.73 points, or 0.81 percent, from Wednesday to 38,892.30. The broader Topix index was down 13.10 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,661.85.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, nonferrous metal, and electric power and gas shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 150.66-67 yen compared with 150.64-74 yen in New York and 150.74-75 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday...