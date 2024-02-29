Tokyo stocks fall in morning as tech drags after Wall St. losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Thursday morning as investors sold technology shares after losses in their U.S. counterparts overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 254.54 points, or 0.65 percent, from Wednesday to 38,953.49. The broader Topix index was down 16.69 points, or 0.62 percent, at 2,658.26.

The U.S. dollar fell to the upper 149 yen range after Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata expressed a positive outlook on achieving Japan’s 2 percent inflation goal, fueling speculation the central bank could soon end its negative interest rate policy.

At noon, the U.S. dollar fetched 149.80...