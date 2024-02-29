BOJ board member says 2% inflation target “finally in sight”

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan’s goal of achieving 2 percent inflation is “finally in sight” and it needs to “shift gears” from years of powerful monetary easing aimed at meeting the target, one of the central bank’s board members said Thursday.

Hajime Takata, who sits on the BOJ’s nine-member Policy Board, cited as options ending the central bank’s negative interest rate policy and bond yield-cap program.

His remarks, made during a meeting with business leaders in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, are the latest signal that the BOJ is moving away from monetary easing. Market expectations have heightened th...