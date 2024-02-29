Football: Maeda bags 4th league goal as Celtic thrash Dundee 7-1

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Daizen Maeda scored his fourth goal of the season in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday as Celtic trounced Dundee 7-1 at home.

Maeda showed a deft first touch before curling a low left-footed effort into the far corner after 30 minutes at Celtic Park, making it 4-0 after Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Idah and Matt O’Riley all headed home.

Greg Taylor and Callum McGregor struck to make it 6-0 at the break before Daniel Kelly scored Celtic’s last goal in the 63rd minute. Dundee went a man down but scored a late goal through Michael Mellon. Celtic trail Old Firm rivals Rangers by ...