Baseball: Dodgers’ Yamamoto promising in 1st Spring Training game

Newsfrom Japan

New Los Angeles Dodger Yoshinobu Yamamoto tossed two shutout innings on one hit and three strikeouts in his first spring training game Wednesday.

Yamamoto, who in December penned the most valuable contract ever offered to a pitcher with a 12-year, $325 million deal, hurled 16 strikes with his 19 pitches in a Cactus League game against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.

“I could pitch while staying calm. There were lots of positives,” the 25-year-old right-hander said after the game, which ended in a 6-4 defeat for the Dodgers. “I’m a bit relieved. Now I’ll see how things go whe...