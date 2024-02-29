Tokyo stocks mixed on caution before U.S. inflation data, dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Thursday, as buying on dips erased an initial fall on caution ahead of U.S. inflation-related data later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 41.84 points, or 0.11 percent, from Wednesday at 39,166.19. The broader Topix index finished 0.78 point, or 0.03 percent, higher at 2,675.73.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, retail and mining shares, while the main decliners were electric power and gas, iron and steel, and nonferrous metal issues.

The U.S. dollar fell to the upper 149 yen range after Bank of Japan boar...