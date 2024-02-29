URGENT: Baseball superstar Ohtani announces marriage to unnamed Japanese woman

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has married a woman from Japan, the player revealed in an Instagram post Thursday.

“Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have (begun) a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married,” Ohtani wrote.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News