URGENT: Baseball superstar Ohtani announces marriage to unnamed Japanese woman
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has married a woman from Japan, the player revealed in an Instagram post Thursday.
“Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have (begun) a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married,” Ohtani wrote.