Japan firms Kao, Earth tie up to sell mosquito spray in Thailand
Japanese cosmetic firm Kao Corp. and pharmaceutical maker Earth Corp. said Thursday they will jointly sell mosquito eradication sprays in Thailand in July to help the fight against insect-borne infectious diseases in Southeast Asia.
The new product “Ars Mos Shooter” contains a substance developed by Kao that makes mosquitoes unable to fly by saturating their wings and bodies, while Earth has been active in Thailand for about 40 years with a high market share in insect control.
As the spray does not include chemically manufactured insecticidal components, it can be used even with children aroun...