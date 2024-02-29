European nations may reopen embassies in N. Korea after COVID

Newsfrom Japan

Some European nations have reportedly been preparing to reopen their embassies in Pyongyang after closing them during the COVID-19 pandemic, with officials from Sweden and Germany having visited North Korea recently. Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Wang Yajun met Wednesday with Sweden's ambassador-designate to Pyongyang Andreas Bengtsson and discussed the Korean Peninsula issue, the Chinese Embassy in the North Korean capital said on its website. Separately, a senior official of the German Foreign Office held talks with a minister at the Chinese embassy on Monday, according to the website. S...