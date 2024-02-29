Basketball: Hachimura stayed “ready to shoot” in Lakers’ comeback win

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Rui Hachimura said he remained “ready to shoot” as he helped erase a big fourth-quarter deficit in Wednesday’s comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers were down by 19 heading into the last quarter and trailed by as many as 21 in the period before surging to a 116-112 victory, thanks in large part to a command performance from evergreen superstar LeBron James.

The 39-year-old four-time NBA Most Valuable Player scored 19 of his 34 points in the final frame at Crypto.com Arena as the Lakers turned what looked like certain defeat into a big win again...