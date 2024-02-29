Joy, jealousy in Japan as baseball star Ohtani announces marriage

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s native Japan expressed elation, envy and expectations Thursday after the surprise news the Major League Baseball player has tied the knot with a Japanese woman.

“I am curious who she might be, but I’m sure she’s a good person if Ohtani has chosen her. I hope they’ll be very happy,” said Hinako Kon, 30, in Sapporo, Hokkaido. She said she watched Ohtani many times when he played for the Pacific League’s Hokkaido-based Nippon Ham Fighters from 2013 to 2017.

News of the union came from Ohtani’s Instagram, in a brief post in which he wrote he has begun “a ne...