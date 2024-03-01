Washington’s cherry blossom festival seeing “highest enthusiasm”

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. capital’s annual cherry blossom festival is just around the corner, with enthusiasm surrounding this year’s iconic event growing more than ever before, organizers said Thursday.

The national festival, celebrating the 1912 gift of cherry trees from Tokyo to Washington and the longtime friendship between Japan and the United States, will run from March 20 to April 14, with the theme of “Let’s Spring Together!”

The National Park Service said this year’s cherry blossom peak for the capital is predicted between March 23 and 26.

“We’re feeling like this is the all-time highest enthusiasm fo...