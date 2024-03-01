URGENT: BOJ chief Ueda says 2% inflation target still not in sight

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan chief Kazuo Ueda said Thursday he is still not confident about the prospect of the nation attaining the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target on the back of wage growth, describing the outcome of forthcoming spring pay negotiations as “a focal point.”

Speaking at a press conference after a two-day meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs, Ueda stressed the need for strong wage growth to see if a virtuous cycle of price and pay hikes has been set in motion.