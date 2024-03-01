URGENT: BOJ chief Ueda says 2% inflation target still not in sight

Economy

Bank of Japan chief Kazuo Ueda said Thursday he is still not confident about the prospect of the nation attaining the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target on the back of wage growth, describing the outcome of forthcoming spring pay negotiations as “a focal point.”

Speaking at a press conference after a two-day meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs, Ueda stressed the need for strong wage growth to see if a virtuous cycle of price and pay hikes has been set in motion.

Kyodo News

Bank of Japan Kyodo News