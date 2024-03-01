Baseball: Ohtani happy with married life but keeps wife’s name secret

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani said Thursday he is “happy” with married life but kept secret the identity of his wife.

Speaking to reporters in Glendale, Arizona, where he is in camp with the team, Ohtani, 29, said he first met the woman three or four years ago in Japan and they got engaged last year.

“I feel happy being together with her,” Ohtani said, adding that before deciding to marry, he was able to imagine being with the woman for a long time.

Ohtani was coy when asked about his partner and did not reveal when or how they started dating, nor exactly when they got married.

A...