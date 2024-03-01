Tokyo stocks open higher as tech issues lift on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, with the Nikkei index hitting a new all-time high, as buying was led by technology issues tracking advances by their U.S. counterparts overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 277.47 points, or 0.71 percent, from Thursday to 39,443.66. The broader Topix index was up 12.80 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,688.53.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and insurance shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 150.06-09 yen compared with 149.92-150.02 yen in New York and 149.66-69...