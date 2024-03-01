Nikkei index hits new record high in morning as tech shares rally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks surged Friday morning, with the Nikkei index hitting a new all-time high, led by technology shares following record-high closes on Wall Street overnight on eased U.S. inflation concerns.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 717.67 points, or 1.83 percent, from Thursday to 39,883.86. The broader Topix index was up 30.45 points, or 1.14 percent, at 2,706.18.

The U.S. dollar rose to the lower 150 yen range after comments by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda at a press conference in Sao Paulo Thursday suggested the central bank is not yet ready to shift from its negative interest r...