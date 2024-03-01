Renovated Meiji-era building in Tokyo opens as manga gallery

Newsfrom Japan

A Western-style house in Tokyo originally built in the 1880s in the Meiji Era opened Friday as a manga gallery following efforts by famous manga artists to restore and renovate it.

The former residence of Theodora Ozaki, a London-born translator of Japanese works into English, will be used to introduce manga culture as a result of the efforts of the artists, including Kazumi Yamashita and Rumiko Takahashi.

Yamashita, known for “Tensai Yanagisawa Kyoju no Seikatsu” (the life of genius professor Yanagisawa), launched the preservation project after a proposal was made in 2019 to demolish the resi...