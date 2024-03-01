Nikkei nears 40,000 to end at all-time high on U.S. economy optimism

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index ended just shy of the 40,000 mark in a fresh record high Friday as a wide range of large-cap shares drew buying on eased concerns for the U.S. economy, and the weak yen continued to boost exporters.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 744.63 points, or 1.90 percent, from Thursday at 39,910.82. The broader Topix index finished 33.69 points, or 1.26 percent, higher at 2,709.42, its highest level since February 1990.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and electric appliance shares.

The U.S. dollar rose to the mid-150 yen ...