10 million North Koreans had smartphones as of 2018: report

Newsfrom Japan

Up to 10 million North Koreans had smartphones as of 2018 and online services such as shopping have been growing, a pro-Pyongyang group of Korean residents in Japan reported in its newsletter on Friday. A number of smartphone apps are available including some for cooking and checking the weather, according to Choson Sinbo published by the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, known as Chongryon. As of 2022, North Korea's population was estimated by the United Nations to be around 26 million. According to the newsletter, a popular North Korean e-commerce site, Manmulsang, has about ...