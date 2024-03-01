Football: 4-goal Germain powers Jubilo past Frontale

Newsfrom Japan

Ryo Germain's fourth goal proved the winner as promoted Jubilo Iwata won 5-4 away Friday at Kawasaki Frontale in the J-League first division for their first win of the season. Moments after Frontale had come back from an early three-goal deficit, Germain had a goal called back at Kawasaki's Todoroki Stadium by the VAR for a handball by a defender. Given a second chance from the penalty spot, the forward, who scored nine times last season in the second division, struck the 97th-minute winner. With Jubilo leading 1-0 after Hiroto Uemura's sixth-minute goal, Germain bagged a brace to make it 3-0,...