Football: Sano scores 1st league goal as NEC batter Volendam

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese midfielder Kodai Sano scored his first goal in the Dutch Eredivisie on Friday as NEC Nijmegen brushed aside Volendam 5-2 away. The 20-year-old Paris Olympics hopeful took a touch before steering a low effort into the far left corner from inside the box in the 31st minute to give his side a 2-0 lead. Compatriot Koki Ogawa failed to add to his seven league goals this term after coming on midway through the second half, but NEC cruised to all three points as they moved up to sixth in the table on 36 points ahead of other weekend fixtures. The pair scored in the team's 2-1 extra-time win ...