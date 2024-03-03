Japan eyes rules for firms to disclose greenhouse gas emissions data

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's financial watchdog is considering obliging companies listed on the top-tier section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange to disclose information on greenhouse gas emissions throughout their supply chains. The Financial Services Agency will set up a panel this month to work out the details of the envisioned policy in support of global efforts to accelerate decarbonization, according to its plan proposed at a meeting of the Financial System Council. One option would be to first target major firms facing increasing scrutiny by global institutional investors, rather than applying the envisaged rule...