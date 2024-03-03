Football: Reds salvage point in tough home opener against Verdy

Newsfrom Japan

Alexander Scholz's late penalty kick salvaged a point for Urawa Reds in a 1-1 draw at home Sunday to promoted Tokyo Verdy that left both teams winless two games into the J-League first-division season. In their first home game, Reds were unable to turn first-half dominance of possession into scoring chances, with Verdy biding their time and content to hit on the counter at Saitama Stadium. Shortly before the half, the visitors began looking dangerous, setting up several good opportunities, with Yudai Kimura eventually opening the scoring from a superb 42nd-minute effort. After a string of succ...