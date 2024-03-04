Nikkei stock index tops 40,000 for 1st time on robust tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index surpassed the 40,000 threshold for the first time Monday morning on robust technology issues, reaching the milestone just over a week after hitting an all-time high for the first time in 34 years.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average topped the 40,000 line soon after the market opening and hit a fresh intraday record of 40,314.64. It ended the morning session up 316.01 points, or 0.79 percent, at 40,226.83.

The broader Topix index was up 4.37 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,713.79.

The benchmark Nikkei has gained over 1,000 points, topping record highs marked in 1989, since ...