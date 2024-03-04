Baseball: Ohtani shows surgery recovery on track with 3-for-3 outing
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Shohei Ohtani continued his hot hitting in spring training on Sunday as he went 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.
The Dodgers’ record off-season signing has reached base in seven straight plate appearances in the preseason Cactus League in his comeback from a second major elbow surgery in September.
“I think he’s probably ahead of where we expected,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told MLB.com.
“To see where he’s at right now, it’s obviously a good thing. But I don’t think he’s surprised by it.”
In a sign of the team’s con...