Baseball: Ohtani shows surgery recovery on track with 3-for-3 outing

Shohei Ohtani continued his hot hitting in spring training on Sunday as he went 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers’ record off-season signing has reached base in seven straight plate appearances in the preseason Cactus League in his comeback from a second major elbow surgery in September.

“I think he’s probably ahead of where we expected,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told MLB.com.

“To see where he’s at right now, it’s obviously a good thing. But I don’t think he’s surprised by it.”

In a sign of the team’s con...