Toyota fully resumes domestic production in wake of data scandal

Toyota Motor Corp. fully resumed domestic production Monday for the first time since a partial halt in late January following a data-rigging scandal at an affiliate that supplies engines.

The company restarted the remaining two production lines at two plants in central Japan, which make popular models such as the Hiace and Alphard, making all of its 14 assembly factories in the country fully operational for the first time in about a month.

The resumption at the plants in Mie and Gifu prefectures came as Japan’s transport ministry lifted a shipment ban on three diesel engines that affiliate Toy...