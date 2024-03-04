3 in China found guilty of operating Japanese anime piracy site

Newsfrom Japan

Three people involved in a website in China offering pirated Japanese anime have been found guilty by a local court of copyright infringement in the first such conviction of an overseas operator as a result of Japanese lobbying, a trade group said Monday. A court in Jiangsu Province north of Shanghai handed down the verdict last December to the unnamed trio operating "B9GOOD" after the Content Overseas Distribution Association had filed criminal charges against them and the Chinese police charged them last year. The website illegally uploaded about 46,000 videos, including anime, with approxim...