China premier to skip parliament press event for 1st time since 1993

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will not hold a press conference after an annual session of parliament closes next week, a spokesman for the legislature said Monday, breaking with tradition since 1993 and stoking concerns about the opaqueness of the country's policies. Li, who assumed the premiership during a National People's Congress session last year, will skip news conferences at the end of annual parliamentary meetings for the remainder of his five-year term through 2028 unless there are special circumstances, spokesman Lou Qinjian told reporters. Li held his first press conference as premier af...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia