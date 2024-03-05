Tokyo stocks open lower as gains locked in after Nikkei tops 40,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday as investors locked in gains after the Nikkei index closed at an all-time high above the 40,000 line the previous day.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 82.08 points, or 0.20 percent, from Monday to 40,027.15. The broader Topix index was down 6.09 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,700.19.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by warehousing and harbor transportation service, pharmaceutical and metal product issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 150.45-47 yen compared with 150.48-58 yen in New York and 150.3...