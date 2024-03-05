Baseball: Gloves donated by Ohtani arrive at quake-hit schools

Newsfrom Japan

Baseball gloves donated by Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani were presented Monday to elementary schools in a city badly damaged by the Noto Peninsula earthquake that struck on New Year’s Day.

The two-time unanimous American League MVP announced late last year that he was donating baseball gloves to every elementary school in Japan, totaling roughly 60,000 gloves among some 20,000 schools.

Gloves were presented to all nine elementary schools in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, where some schools are temporarily sharing facilities due to damage caused by the powerful earthquake.

Children playe...