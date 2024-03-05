Gist of Chinese reports released for annual parliamentary session

Newsfrom Japan

The following is the gist of the Chinese government’s reports released Tuesday for the 2024 annual session of the National People’s Congress.

China:

-- sets an economic growth target of around 5 percent for 2024.

-- plans to increase military spending in 2024 by 7.2 percent on year to 1.67 trillion yuan ($231 billion).

-- says it accomplished main economic development goals in 2023 despite “an unusually complex international environment.”

-- resolutely opposes separatist activities aimed at “Taiwan independence” and external interference, and says it will be “firm in advancing the cause of Chi...