Japan ministry urges Line app operator to bolster data protection

Japan’s communications ministry on Tuesday urged LY Corp., the operator of the Line messaging app, to strengthen the protection of users’ personal data following a massive data breach.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said the app provider relies heavily on Naver Corp. of South Korea, a major shareholder of LY, to operate the app system and lacked appropriate countermeasures against cyberattacks.

The ministry called on the Japanese company to improve its operations through a review of its capital relationship with Naver as it is under “considerable influence” from the South ...