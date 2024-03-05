Uber Eats to start robot deliveries in central Tokyo from Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Uber Eats Japan Inc. and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. will launch a new food delivery service from Wednesday in central Tokyo using self-driving robots, with plans to roll out the service more widely in the future.

The sidewalk robot deliveries will be initially offered in a small area around Tokyo’s Nihombashi district from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, with two restaurants participating. Customers cannot specify that they wish to have their orders delivered by robot.

The box-shaped robot is 71 centimeters long, 46 cm wide and 60 cm high. It runs on six wheels at around a maximum speed of 5 kil...