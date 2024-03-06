Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, stronger yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, weighed down by declines on Wall Street the previous day and selling of export-related issues due to the yen firming against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 197.37 points, or 0.49 percent, from Tuesday to 39,900.26. The broader Topix index was down 3.58 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,716.35.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, machinery and electric appliance issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 150.02-05 yen compared with 150.00-10 yen in New York and 150.41-...