Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, stronger yen
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, weighed down by declines on Wall Street the previous day and selling of export-related issues due to the yen firming against the U.S. dollar.
In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 197.37 points, or 0.49 percent, from Tuesday to 39,900.26. The broader Topix index was down 3.58 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,716.35.
On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, machinery and electric appliance issues.
At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 150.02-05 yen compared with 150.00-10 yen in New York and 150.41-...