Football: Kubo, Kamada exit Champions League as Sociedad, Lazio lose

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attackers Takefusa Kubo and Daichi Kamada saw their Champions League campaigns end in the round of 16 on Tuesday as Real Sociedad and Lazio were both eliminated.

Kubo played the full 90 minutes on the right wing for Sociedad as they looked to overturn their 2-0 deficit from the first leg against visiting Paris Saint-Germain.

The French champions were too strong again, however, winning 2-1 to claim a 4-1 aggregate victory over the Spanish side.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the visitors 15 minutes in at Reale Arena after outflanking two defenders inside the box to curl home.

Kubo c...