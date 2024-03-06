Baseball: Ohtani back among familiar faces in 1st game against Angels

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said he didn’t feel awkward and was pleased to see old friends in his first game against his former Major League Baseball team, the Los Angeles Angels, on Tuesday.

Ohtani spent his first six years in MLB with the Angels, winning two unanimous American League MVPs with them before joining the Dodgers as a free agent on a record 10-year, $700-million contract in December.

The 29-year-old came into the spring training game at Camelback Ranch on a hot streak, reaching base seven consecutive times while going 5-for-7 with a homer and a triple.

Although he went...