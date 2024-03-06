Tokyo stocks end mixed on weak electronics, dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Wednesday as selling of electronics issues was offset by dip-buying in a wide range of shares amid optimism over the Japanese market.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 6.85 points, or 0.02 percent, from Tuesday at 40,090.78. The broader Topix index finished 10.74 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 2,730.67.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument and electric appliance issues, while mining and transportation equipment issues were among gainers.

The U.S. dollar stayed around the 150 yen line in Tokyo as a wait-and-see mood pr...