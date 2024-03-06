Trans-skeptical U.S. book finds new Japan publisher

Newsfrom Japan

A controversial U.S. book questioning an increase in young women seeking gender transition will come out in Japanese in April, according to its new publisher Sankei Shimbun Publications Inc.

“Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” by journalist Abigail Shrier, had previously been set to be released by another publisher, industry heavyweight Kadokawa Corp., on Jan. 24, but it was nixed due to criticism.

The 2020 book argues online influencers and gender-affirming figures are causing girls without genuine gender dysphoria to make life-altering changes to their bodies....